FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies baseball team could not keep up with the Heyworth Hornets last Wednesday.
The Bunnies, who remain winless, lost to the Hornets 7-2.
Errors become costly for Fisher defense
Both the infield and outfield defense for the Bunnies struggled, committing five errors. A strong wind made fielding the ball an adventure.
“It was just a lot of mental errors on our part,” Fisher coach Mike Callahan said. “Not reading the fly ball. We got to know where it is flying out to. We had a few errors in the outfield that shouldn’t have happened because those are pretty routine.”
Jed Chow pitched all seven innings for the Bunnies, allowing seven runs on 11 hits. Chow also had eight strikeouts and three walks.
“For the most part, he pitched a great game,” Callahan said. “I couldn’t have asked more out of him. He probably gave up two or three actual earned runs for the seven runs they got. I would say four of them were given to them.”
In the second inning, Tristan Dietsch hit a pop fly to center fielder Andrew Koslowski. Koslowski failed to catch it, and the first two runs scored for the Hornets.
Heyworth scored three runs in the fourth inning on two Fisher errors. The Hornets plated one run after a single by Eric Wurmest, but an additional run scored on a Hunter Coon error. A third run scored after another error committed by left fielder Caleb Riley.
Alex Garza had a big game for the Hornets. Garza went 3 for 4, with all three hits being singles, and drove in two runs.
“Normally you take away that wind and you would have three fly balls in the infield,” Callahan said. “You take away those two runs because those are routine fly balls without that wind. He was able to go 3 for 4 and did a great job against us.”
Catcher Dylan Baker led Fisher offensively with four singles in as many appearances. Baker also scored Fisher’s second run after being hit in by Jake Cochran in the seventh.
“Baker led us today,” Callahan said. “That’s our first 4 for 4 performance this year. You can’t ask more than that. That’s what you need to do in the top of the lineup.”
Bunnies get on the scoreboard
The Bunnies would put up a run in the fifth inning. After two singles and a fielder’s choice, the team had runners on first and third. Chow would score from third on a Heyworth balk.
The Bunnies had nine hits, putting 14 runners on base.
Callahan said his team has improved since the beginning of the season, but players are still making mental errors.
“In the beginning of the season we were striking out a lot and not making solid contact,” Callahan said. “Today we probably had the most hits in a long time. We are getting better.”
Callahan said that his team has been frustrated as it is still without a win in the season so far.
“We get too tense because we are afraid that they are going to score, and we are going to fall behind and lose another game,” Callahan said. “I keep telling them to relax, play the game and have some fun with it. These kids have been fighting the whole entire year. They are going to get it.”
The Bunnies play next at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Colfax against Ridgeview.
