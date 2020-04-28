Luke Zech:

Favorite memory from high school

Building a bond with my teammates

Favorite game/sports achievement in high school

3 year tri-athlete

What are your plans for after high school

Go to Eureka college and play football

Favorite sports team

Cubs

Favorite food

Pizza

What is the quote you live by

You Only Live Once 

Raj Patel:

Favorite memory from high school

My first track meet at Indiana.

Favorite game/sports achievement in high school

Most Improved Player in cross country

What are your plans for after high school

Go into the parkland pathways program.

Favorite food

Subs

What is the quote you live by

“Life is short but running makes it seem longer”

Mauricio Baltazar Sebastian:

Favorite memory from high school

Going to track meets on a day with great weather.

Favorite game/sports achievement in high school

Completing the year in track&field.

What are your plans for after high school

Going to the military and then college.

Favorite food

Vietnam pho noodles

What is the quote you live by

“Man, if you gotta ask you’ll never know.” — Louis Armstrong

Extra comments

The boys need a cookout for the end of the season with everyone brings things to the cookout, now that would be great.

Bartolome Hernandez:

Favorite memory from high school

Joining the soccer team

Favorite game/sports achievement in high school

Playing a varsity game for soccer for the first time

What are your plans for after high school

Go to Indiana State to continue my automotive program

Favorite sports team

Barcelona

Favorite food

Tacos

What is the quote you live by

It’s not bad to fall apart I mean tacos fall apart and we still love them.

Extra comments

Be the change you wish to see in the world

Myejoi Williams:

Favorite memory from high school

2017 basketball games

Favorite game/sports achievement in high school

Shot put school record 

What are your plans for after high school

Attending Illinois State University

Noeloni Franklin:

Favorite memory from high school

Being able to bond with my peers

Favorite game/sports achievement in high school

Finishing in third place with an injury

What are your plans for after high school

Audition for America’s got talent and Attend  the University of Illinois

Favorite sports team

Dallas Cowboys

Favorite food

Apples

What is the quote you live by

“The harder you fall the bigger you’ll rise to come on top”

