Luke Zech:
Favorite memory from high school
Building a bond with my teammates
Favorite game/sports achievement in high school
3 year tri-athlete
What are your plans for after high school
Go to Eureka college and play football
Favorite sports team
Cubs
Favorite food
Pizza
What is the quote you live by
You Only Live Once
Raj Patel:
Favorite memory from high school
My first track meet at Indiana.
Favorite game/sports achievement in high school
Most Improved Player in cross country
What are your plans for after high school
Go into the parkland pathways program.
Favorite food
Subs
What is the quote you live by
“Life is short but running makes it seem longer”
Mauricio Baltazar Sebastian:
Favorite memory from high school
Going to track meets on a day with great weather.
Favorite game/sports achievement in high school
Completing the year in track&field.
What are your plans for after high school
Going to the military and then college.
Favorite food
Vietnam pho noodles
What is the quote you live by
“Man, if you gotta ask you’ll never know.” — Louis Armstrong
Extra comments
The boys need a cookout for the end of the season with everyone brings things to the cookout, now that would be great.
Bartolome Hernandez:
Favorite memory from high school
Joining the soccer team
Favorite game/sports achievement in high school
Playing a varsity game for soccer for the first time
What are your plans for after high school
Go to Indiana State to continue my automotive program
Favorite sports team
Barcelona
Favorite food
Tacos
What is the quote you live by
It’s not bad to fall apart I mean tacos fall apart and we still love them.
Extra comments
Be the change you wish to see in the world
Myejoi Williams:
Favorite memory from high school
2017 basketball games
Favorite game/sports achievement in high school
Shot put school record
What are your plans for after high school
Attending Illinois State University
Noeloni Franklin:
Favorite memory from high school
Being able to bond with my peers
Favorite game/sports achievement in high school
Finishing in third place with an injury
What are your plans for after high school
Audition for America’s got talent and Attend the University of Illinois
Favorite sports team
Dallas Cowboys
Favorite food
Apples
What is the quote you live by
“The harder you fall the bigger you’ll rise to come on top”
