May hits a walk-off two-run home run in ninth to give Fisher 6-4 win over Tri-Valley

FISHER —It didn’t matter that Taylor May was 0-4 in her first four at bats for the Fisher Bunnies, because her final at bat would decide the outcome of the game.
Both the Fisher Bunnies and Tri-Valley Blue Devils were tied 4-4 going into extra innings.
The game went into the bottom of the ninth and May was up to bat with a runner on first. There were two outs.
May made her at bat count by hitting a two-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give her team a 6-4 win over the Tri-Valley Blue Devils last Thursday.
“The wind was blowing in and Taylor May’s ball just barely made it over the center field wall,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “The center fielder almost caught it. She went back to the wall and really made a great effort to catch the ball. We were fortunate it just kind of dropped over the fence.”
The Bunnies win puts an end to a two-game losing streak that included a 7-6 loss to Monticello and a 4-1 loss to conference opponent Tri-Valley.
“I kind of challenged the girls after the Tri-Valley loss on Wednesday,” Ingold said. “I told them we got to bounce back. We got to show the heart of a championship caliber team which means we can’t go on any long losing streaks.”
Fisher’s offense started in the first inning. Sidney Hood hit a single to right field. The next batter, Sommer, singled on a bunt. Sydney Eichelberger bunted to advance both Hood and Summer to second and third. Both Hood and Summer scored after a pop fly that was hit by Owens into right field. The Bunnies were ahead 2-0.
Hood, the starting pitcher for the Bunnies, had no trouble getting the first three outs in the first inning. Hood got the first two Blue Devil batters to ground out and struck out the third.
The offense for the Blue Devils had better luck in the second inning. The Blue Devils loaded the bases after a walk, single and hit by pitch. The next batter, Addy Fisher, hit an infield single that would score one. Then Maris Eversole hit a fly ball to Owens who after catching it, threw Fisher out at first, making the double play. The inning ended with Jordyn Ray grounding out.
The Blue Devils tied the game in the third inning. Kyleigh Block hit a double and would steal third base. Vanessa Wright grounded out shortstop that allowed Block to score.
The Bunnies then responded in that same inning. Eichelberger singled and would advance to second after a sacrifice bunt by May. Owens would single which brought Eichelberger in to give a 3-2 lead for the Bunnies.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bunnies would add another run. With two outs, Hood hit a single. Then Sommer hit a triple into right field to score Hood. The Bunnies were ahead 4-2.
The Blue Devils would tie the game again in the sixth inning. After leadoff walk to put a runner on first for the Blue Devils, Vanessa Wright hit an RBI double, cutting the lead to one. Wright would score the fourth run to tie the game again after Ragin Baker singled.
“It was just one of those great high school softball games between two teams that had a lot of heart and talent,” Ingold said. “It was nice to get the win and actually to get the game over with.”
Eichelberger took over pitching duty for the Bunnies in the eighth inning. Eichelberger had two strikeouts and allowed no baserunners.
“Eichelberger got them three up and three down in both innings,” Ingold said. “Villa Grove had only five hits in nine innings. We only walked one. I was really proud of the team.”
The next game for the Bunnies will a home game against the Heyworth Hornets. The game will be today and the first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Contact Ben Theobald at btheobald@rantoulpress.com