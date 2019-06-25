Local soap box derby driver wins third national title

Joshua Ostrander, 16, of Rantoul recently finished the 2019 All-American Soap Box Derby Rally season by winning his third Rally national points title.
Ostrander became the only driver in the 82-year All-American Soap Box Derby history to be a three-time national points champion, and the third driver to be a two-time Overall National Points Champion (2017 and 2019).
While racing in the Super Stock division, Ostrander competed in 103 races this season, winning 34 races and placing second in 19 races.
He finished in the top eight in 95 out of the 103 races, and finished second in all-time points (263 rally points, 3,007 total points) earned in a season.
Ostrander previously was the 2016 Rally Masters and 2017 Rally Masters Overall National Points Champion, while falling short in the 2018 National Points Championship chase by one point.
Ostrander will be recognized for his achievement during the 82nd All-American Soap Box Derby race week, culminating with the All-American Rally World Championship, to be held on July 20, in Akron Ohio.
Each participant in the championships will sign the official champions banner that will hang in the derby’s Hall of Fame and museum.