GIBSON CITY – One of the best players in Gibson City-Fisher soccer history has signed to continue his soccer career at Greenville University.
Kasper said Greenville, located in downstate Illinois, about 50 miles from St. Louis, being a Christian university is what helped draw him to attend.
“I’m a devout Christian, and that was a big thing for me when choosing where to go,” Kasper said.
Greenville was on Kasper’s radar from the beginning.
“They were the first college that ever reached out to me,” he said.
I went to a showcase there when I was a freshman and really just fell in love with the school.”
Greenville continued to impress Kasper as the process went on.
“They also have a really good music program, which is what I am going to study,” Kasper said.
Kasper will be a goalkeeper, which is what he focused on his senior year.
“I was not a goalkeeper originally, and I moved from striker to goalie later in high school after my coach asked me try it in practice,” Kasper said.
Kasper gives all the credit to the many coaches he has had throughout the year.
“Having the coaches that continued to push me and make it to where I was never satisfied was what helped me get to where I am today,” he said.
The words “good job” were not in any of those coaches’ vocabulary.
“Good job is the two of the most evil words in the English language,” Kasper said. “You can always do better than what you did on the last play.”
Before Kasper heads to school he does have things he wants to achieve.
“I’m pretty small for a goalkeeper, so I want to work out and gain some leg muscle,” Kasper said. “I would also like to win some tournaments in club soccer before I head to school.”
Kasper plays for a club team out of Mahomet in the spring.
Kasper said playing time was not guaranteed at Greenville, but that is not something he is worried about.
“I have not always been given the starting spot, so it’s not something that
I had to have. I’m excited to get to work and earn playing time.”
Kasper had a very decorated career in high school raking up awards of:
2017 News Gazette All Area Honorable Mention, 2018 N-G All Area 2nd Team, 2018 IHSSCA All Sectional, 2018 Rantoul Press Defender of the Year, 2018
Fisher-GCMS Most Dedicated Player, 2019 N-G All Area 2nd Team, 2019 IHSSCA
All Sectional, 2019 Fisher-GCMS Offensive Player of the Year.
Kasper does have a future plan for after his playing days are over.
“I’d love to be a worship leader at a church, or maybe even one day become a pastor,” Kasper said.
