RANTOUL – Rantoul Township High School track star Jerry Harper has made his decision where he will continue his track career.
Harper will take his talents to Ottumwa, Iowa, and attend Indian Hills Community College. Harper signed in front of friends and family Friday night in the RTHS board room.
Harper said Indian Hills was a great spot for him.
“I just feel like it is a perfect place for me coming straight out of high school,” Harper said.
“I just vibe with the coaches and the players really well.”
RTHS track and field head coach Mitch Wilson said that Indian Hills coaches are excited to get Harper on campus.
“I’ve talked coach Ewing a little bit he is excited to have him,” Wilson said. “They are getting a nice respectable man who has a ton of athletic talent.”
Wilson had very high praise for his senior star.
“Athletes like Jerry Harper don’t come along to often,” Wilson said. “Jerry broke the 400M record which had been up there on the wall for over 40 years. That just shows you that we don’t get guys like Jerry around here very often.”
Harper will not be focused on just one event in college.
“I’m going to run whatever they want me to, but I know I will run the 400 a lot,” Harper said.
As exciting as moving onto college is, Harper is still focused on his final season with the Eagles.
“The goal is to place as a team at state. We want to at least get to third place as a team,” Harper said. “The overall goal for me is to be a state champion.”
Wilson echoed Harper when talking about the teams goals.
“Our goals are to come home with a gold medal,” Wilson said.
Harper would like to improve on his personal records in his last season. Harper’s personal record in the 400-meter dash is 48.5, 200M is 22.5 and 800M is 2 minutes flat.
The Eagles will head to Indiana University for an indoor meet Feb. 15.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP