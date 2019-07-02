Rantoul
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Fisher
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Hoopeston 7 p.m
Sept. 6 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Madison 2 p.m.
Sept. 27 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Dee-Mack 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Ridgeview 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at LeRoy 7 p.m.