Hurricanes take second in the tri meet

PAXTON—The Rantoul Hurricanes swim team faced off against Gibson City and Paxton on Saturday in Paxton, taking second place behind Gibson City. The Hurricanes scored 352 points finishing 7 1/2 points behind Gibson City, which scored 359.5. Paxton scored 316.5 points coming in last place.
The top swimmers for Rantoul were Landon Lewis, Bella Frerichs. Blake Bermingham and Payton Huls.
Lewis scored 21 points for Rantoul, coming in first in the 25-meter free style, 25-meter butterfly and 25-meter backstroke.
Frerichs scored 21 points for the Hurricanes, coming in first in the 25-meter free style, 25-meter butterfly and 25-meter backstroke.
Bermingham scored 19 points for Rantoul, placing in first in the 50-meter free style, 50-meter butterfly and second in the 50-meter backstroke.
Huls scored 19 points, placing first in the 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter backstroke and second in the 50-meter freestyle.
The Hurricanes will head to the conference meet on Saturday to take on Danville, Gibson City, Milford and Paxton. The meet will be hosted in Paxton and begin at 9 a.m.
