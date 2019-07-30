The Rantoul Hurricanes took home second place in the conference swim meet on Saturday. Rantoul scored 278 total points. Gibson City took first with 309 points, Milford got third with 219, Danville placed fourth with 171, and Paxton took fifth with 166. The Rantoul boys took first place in the boys’ division with 179 points, and the girls got fourth out of the girls’ teams with 99 points.
The conference champion relay teams for the Hurricanes were: Girls 8 and under 100-meter medley relay made up of Leah Nicoson, Kadence Weise, Sophia Papmetro and Charlette Neitzal
Boys 9-10 100-meter medley relay made up of Xavier Foster, Alec Hilligoss, Levi Hurley and Jaxon Wahl
Boys 15-18 200-meter medley relay made up of Marshall Horton, Dylan Taticek, Weston Peck and Matthew Correll
Girls 8 and under 100-meter freestyle relay made up of Leah Nicoson, Kadence Weise, Sophia Papmetro and Charlette Neitzal
Boys 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay made up of Jaxon Wahl, Charlie Huls, Xavier Foster and Levi Hurley
Boys 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay made up of Nathaniel Isaacs, Micah Correll, Jackson Lykins and Blake Bermingham
Individual champions:
Blake Bermingham: Boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke
Marshall Horton: Boys’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke
Levi Hurley: Boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
Landon Lewis: Boys’ 8 and Under 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter breaststroke,25-meter butterfly
Dylan Taticek: Boys’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke
Caleb Ward: Boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly
Josephine Wilson: Girls’ 11-12 50-meter breaststroke
Danielle Birch, Jared Jordahl and Lindsay Jordahl coached the Rantoul Hurricanes.
