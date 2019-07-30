The Rantoul Hurricanes took home second place in the conference swim meet on Saturday. Rantoul scored 278 total points. Gibson City took first with 309 points, Milford got third with 219, Danville placed fourth with 171, and Paxton took fifth with 166. The Rantoul boys took first place in the boys’ division with 179 points, and the girls got fourth out of the girls’ teams with 99 points.

The conference champion relay teams for the Hurricanes were: Girls 8 and under 100-meter medley relay made up of Leah Nicoson, Kadence Weise, Sophia Papmetro and Charlette Neitzal

Boys 9-10 100-meter medley relay made up of Xavier Foster, Alec Hilligoss, Levi Hurley and Jaxon Wahl

Boys 15-18 200-meter medley relay made up of Marshall Horton, Dylan Taticek, Weston Peck and Matthew Correll

Girls 8 and under 100-meter freestyle relay made up of Leah Nicoson, Kadence Weise, Sophia Papmetro and Charlette Neitzal

Boys 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay made up of Jaxon Wahl, Charlie Huls, Xavier Foster and Levi Hurley

Boys 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay made up of Nathaniel Isaacs, Micah Correll, Jackson Lykins and Blake Bermingham

Individual champions:

Blake Bermingham: Boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke

Marshall Horton: Boys’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke

Levi Hurley: Boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke

Landon Lewis: Boys’ 8 and Under 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter breaststroke,25-meter butterfly

Dylan Taticek: Boys’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke

Caleb Ward: Boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly 

Josephine Wilson: Girls’ 11-12 50-meter breaststroke

Danielle Birch, Jared Jordahl and Lindsay Jordahl coached the Rantoul Hurricanes.

You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @RyanBirchRP