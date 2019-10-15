Anyone who watches or plays sports knows that at almost every level of sports there is a problem with officiating — whether it is in high school, where, yes, bad officials exist but the bigger problem is the lack of officials, or in college and pro, where officiating is simply atrocious.
As a high school official myself, I will be the first to say I don’t know how you fix the problem of not enough officials. I think the pay is already at a decent rate. For baseball and softball games, which is what I do for the most part, the lowest you will see is $50 a game.
I think a lot of people just don’t want to deal with getting yelled at. And I think that is a fair, but I don’t think you will ever change parents/fans yelling at officials. So I think the main way you can try to fix the lack of high school officials is by trying to get to them young.
If you can get to kids fresh out of high school when they need money the most, you might be able to get them to stick around.
Now in the higher levels of college and professional sports, the problem isn’t the lack of officials. The problem is almost every week there are three to five really bad calls that end up being the talk of the weekend.
If you watched the CowboysPackers game in week five of the NFL season, one thing really stood out, and that was how bad the officiating was. Granted, it did not affect who won the game, but fans on both sides were furious with the officials pretty much from the opening kick.
Before my biases kick in I will talk about one of the bad calls that went against the Packers. That roughing-the-passer penalty that was called when Dak Prescott got hit in the head was unbelievable. Prescott was running and got grazed in the head by a Packers defender, and a 15-yard penalty was called.
The way they protect quarterbacks anymore is honestly ruining the game. And the worst part is that I’m not sure the quarterbacks even want it that way. I don’t remember any of them asking to be protected to the point where every time they get hit you expect a flag.
Moving on to the calls that went against my beloved Cowboys, there are two that really stand out to me.
The first one was the no pass-interference call on a pass that was intended for Michael Gallup. What Kevin King did to Gallup would possibly have gotten him thrown in jail had it happened on the streets, and yet it was deemed legal on the football field. And Cowboys coach Jason Garrett could not challenge it because he had already used his two challenges on previous awful calls.
And even if he had one, it still wouldn’t have been overturned because the NFL put the pass-interference challenge rule in strictly to save themselves in the case of what happened last year in the NFC championship game.
The second bad call was when Garrett challenged a bad call that he ultimately won but for which he was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty. Garrett was seen throwing the challenge flag down hard at the feet of an official, and that’s when the official threw his flag on Garrett. After the game the officials used the excuse that the penalty was for “abusive language.”
I laughed out loud when I heard that. You’re telling me a grown man who gets yelled at for a living can’t handle whatever the normally calm Garrett said?
Enough of ranting. Back to the original question. How do you fix the officiating? I think the officials need to start seeing accountability for their bad calls. When Prescott throws three interceptions in a game, everyone rips him apart, and he will more than likely lose a lot of money on his next contract.
But what happens to the officials that make the bad calls? They end up on the field again the following week making another large paycheck.
The NFL for years has protected their officials like they are quarterbacks and no one can say anything bad about them or they get fined. It is ridiculous. What is the consequences of the officials’ mistakes? Nothing.
