Hood reaches the 1,000 point milestone

FISHER – Anytime someone scores 1,000 points in a high school career it is a special moment. For Fisher’s Sidney Hood it was special, but even more so because of the family ties to the program. When Hood hit the milestone last month against Cissna Park, the Bunnies’ sideline was emotional. Mostly because of head coach Ken Ingold also known as Hood’s Grandpa.
Hood says the relationship with Ingold has been special throughout most of her athletic career.
“He has been my coach throughout junior high and high school in softball and basketball,” Hood said. “We have a really special relationship, I really like having him as my coach.”
Ingold said her career has been special to watch unfold.
“She has been a solid player; she has the career three-point record and is the seventh girl in Fisher history to score 1,000 points,” Ingold said. “It just shows that she has been consistent. She isn’t someone that is going to score 30 points, but she is going to score 10-15 points every night, and if she gets to 20 we are usually in pretty good shape.”
Going into the game against the Timberwolves Hood and Ingold were aware of how close she was getting to the mark.
“I knew going in I was close, and I saw Ken get emotional, so I knew I just needed one more,” Hood said.
Hood scored 23 points on the day as they beat Cissna Park 60-30 on Dec. 14. Ingold said he knew exactly how many she would need. Hodd
“I knew she was one point away, so when she scored I was able to call a timeout and make an announcement so it was a cool moment,” Ingold said.
The duo is not nearly as worried about the individual accomplishments as they are with the team winning.
Hood has a specific goal in mind.
“Win a regional championship. I haven’t done that at all for basketball so I really want to do that my senior year,” Hood said.
Ingold said he is excited for all the seniors with the recent success.
“We are having success this year, so I am happy for the players. I hope we go on and win some games in the conference and win a regional,” he said.
The Bunnies will look for one of those conference wins on Thursday at Flannagan-Cornell.
