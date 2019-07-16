Hey now, you’re an all star

Members of the Rantoul All-Stars kneeling (left to right) Dayton Wilson, Landon Zech, Aiden Cheek, Justin Merrill, Carson Lykins and Dirksen Johnson. Standing Coach Ryan Birch, Coach Phil Moody, Osmar Baltazar, Conner Smith, Ivan Abarca, Edwin Rivera, Gavin Cheek and coach Travis Cheek. Not pictured: Jordan Belcher.

 

 (Provided)

Rantoul Recreation Department’s major league sent an all-star team to the Paxton All-Star tournament last weekend.

The tournament was made up of 11-12, year olds from Buckley, Fisher, Iroquois West, Gibson City, Rantoul and Paxton. Rantoul took fourth place out of the six teams.

Rantoul fell to Gibson City on Friday night 16-9 and Paxton 10-0 on Saturday morning. The bats came alive for the Rantoul All-Stars on Sunday morning while defeating Buckley 9-4. Iroquois West knocked out Rantoul,winning 6-5. Iroquois West went on to win the tournament, defeating Paxton in the championship 7-3.

The team was coached by Phil Moody, Ryan Birch and Travis Cheek. Rantoul had 12 players picked from the three Major League teams: Bank of Rantoul, Community Plus and Frontier. The three teams competed earlier in the week in the regular season playoff. Bank of Rentoul defeated Community Plus 8-6 before besting Frontier 11-0 in the championship game. 

