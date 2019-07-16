Hey now, you’re an all star

Rantoul Recreation Department’s major league sent an all-star team to the Paxton All-Star tournament last weekend.
The tournament was made up of 11-12, year olds from Buckley, Fisher, Iroquois West, Gibson City, Rantoul and Paxton. Rantoul took fourth place out of the six teams.
Rantoul fell to Gibson City on Friday night 16-9 and Paxton 10-0 on Saturday morning. The bats came alive for the Rantoul All-Stars on Sunday morning while defeating Buckley 9-4. Iroquois West knocked out Rantoul,winning 6-5. Iroquois West went on to win the tournament, defeating Paxton in the championship 7-3.
The team was coached by Phil Moody, Ryan Birch and Travis Cheek. Rantoul had 12 players picked from the three Major League teams: Bank of Rantoul, Community Plus and Frontier. The three teams competed earlier in the week in the regular season playoff. Bank of Rentoul defeated Community Plus 8-6 before besting Frontier 11-0 in the championship game.
