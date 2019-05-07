COLLINSVILLE — The Rantoul Eagles track team brought only 14 players with them to the Collinsville Invitational on Saturday, which meant everyone that could compete had the chance to.
Jerry Harper earned first place in the 400-meter after finishing with a final time of 48.99 seconds. Harper is about three-tenths of a second away from beating the school record.
“I would imagine that school record is going to get broken here in the next couple of weeks,” coach Mitch Wilson said.
Kayon Cunningham, Tayon Swift, Dillion Harper and Robert Buford also finished second in the 4x200-meter relay with a final time of 1:31.23.
Cunningham, Treven Lewis, Harper and Buford finished seventh in the 4x100-meter relay after crossing the line at 44.18 seconds.
Jamiah Foster got the chance to race in the 4x400-meter relay because of a runner who was dealing with an injury. Foster along with Harper, Cunningham and Buford finished the race in second place with a final time of 3:26.
“Jamaih got thrown into that relay right in the last second,” Wilson said. “He came out and ran hard.”
Wilson had told Foster that he would be in the 4x400-meter and he didn’t have much time to prepare.
“I only warmed up for about five minutes,” Foster said.
For Foster, racing in the 4x400-meter meant that not only did he get to compete, but it gave him a medal which isn’t something he has gotten before.
“I am from Thomasboro and I never won medals,” Foster said. “We just had ribbons. I just came out there trying to do my best. It was just scary because I only had five minutes to warm up, but I kept my head up and said I got to do this.”
The Eagles finished with 28 points placing them 12th out of 25 teams.
First placed belonged to Lyons who finished with 66 points.
Harper wins four gold medals at Illini Prairie Conference
Harper ended up winning four gold medals at the end of the Illini Prairie Conference meet in Bloomington.
Harper finished first in the 400-meters with a result of 50.70 seconds.
Harper, Swift, Cunningham and Buford placed first at the 4x200-meter relay with a final time of 1:32.10
Harper also won the 200-meter dash with a final time of 22.61 seconds.
“The big thing there was Jerry winning those four conference championships,” Wilson said. “Winning those four gold medals was pretty impressive.”
Harper still wasn’t finished. Harper along with Jonathan Gossett, Cunningham and Hall won the 4x800-meter relay with a final time of 8:27.28.
Gossett, Cunningham, Hall and Swift won the 4x400-meter relay by finishing at 8:27.28.
Eagles finish third in Illini Prairie Conference meet
The Eagles finished in third place finish at the Illini Prairie Conference meet in Bloomington last Tuesday.
The Eagles finished with 99.5 points. First place belonged to Monticello who ended up with 141, Tolono Unity finished in second with 103 points.
“It was good to finish in the top three,” Wilson said. “We thought we could have been in second place or challenge Monticello, but that is a part of sports. There are some days where things don’t go your way. Hopefully, we’ll be learning lessons from that meet and get better.”
