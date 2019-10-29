Gossett qualifies for sectional with PR

METAMORA — Senior Johnathon Gossett qualified for the cross country sectional round Saturday for the second straight year with his performance in the Metamora Regional.
Gossett finished with a personal-record time of 16:10, which placed him 17th out of 75 runners.
Other Rantoul Township High School runners were Vincent Loosa 17:40, Raj Patel 18:25, Dominque Kisantear 20:05, Aiden Pacunas 20:06, Allan Newman 20:12 and Josh Newman, 24:11.
Gossett will now run in the sectional at Maxwell Park in Normal, looking to advance to state for the first time.
The senior ran in the sectional last year, nearly missing the state-qualifying time.
Gossett, Loosa, Patel, Pacunas and Newman all finished with Personal records in the regional.