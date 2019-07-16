Gifford— Going into Sunday’s matchup with the last place El Paso Warriors the Gifford-Flatville Giflats were chasing the Buckley Dutchmasters by a game and a half. By the end of Sunday the Giflats would be trailing by 2 1/2 games due to dropping game one to the Warriors 8-3.
The Giflats were able to stay with in reaching distance of Buckley by bouncing back in game two winning 6-2.
Anthony Silkwood got the start on the mound for Gifford-Flatville going three innings giving up two hits and one run which was not earned.
Bryce Lohman came in for relief of Silkwood, taking the loss ,giving up four runs, three earned over three innings.
Dan Plecki finished the game on the bump for Gifford going the final three innings giving up three runs, one of which was earned.
El Paso got on the board first in the top of the third as a walk came around to score for the Warriors.
Gifford would tie the score at 1-1 after Cade Sestak came around to score after being hit by a pitch.
No one scored in the sixth inning before the wheels fell off for the Giflats in the top of the seventh.
The first six batters got on base via three singles, two walks and an error. All six Warriors came around to score, which put them on top for good.
The Giflats got the lead-off hitter on in the bottom of the frame in the form of Mike Plecki, who was hit by a pitch but that’s all the Giflats could get going in the seventh.
Dan Plecki singled and came around to score to try and get Gifford-Flatville back in the game in the bottom of the eighth. Clayton Houchin followed up Dan Plecki’s single with one of his own but he was stranded at second base to end the inning.
Trailing by six runs going into the bottom of the ninth— Gifford tried to get a rally started when Sestak walked with one out. Sestak came around to score on an error and a Dan Plecki single. The comeback was halted by a Haughn ground out to end the game.
Gifford had plenty of chances to steal a comeback victory but fell short while leaving 12 runners on base.
Game two went much better for the Giflats, although it didn’t start so good.
The Warriors lead-off hitter , Derek Stoller started the game with a single and came around to score on a Dustin Stoller single.
The Giflat offense was dormant until the top of the third inning when Storm Joop, Jon Goebel and Dan Plecki came around to score after two walks and a double from the group.
Derek Stoller got one of the runs back for the Warriors when he scored after a walk and Dustin Stoller drove him in.
The Giflats got the run right back in the bottom of the frame when Kaleb Denault scored after leading off the bottom of the inning with a single.
The score remained at 4-2 until Gifford-Flatville got two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Denault again led off the inning with a single and Mike Plecki followed him with another single. Both Giflats came around to score.
Those two runs were more than enough insurance for Sestak who pitched a complete game giving up 10 hits and only two earned runs.
The Giflats sit in second place ,trailing only the Buckley Dutchmasters. They will face the first -place Dutchmasters next Sunday in Gifford before finishing up the regular season with four games with the Paxton Swedes July 27-28.
