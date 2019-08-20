Gifford outlasts Eater in softball shootout

Rantoul — Gifford Grade School defeated J.W. Eater at Wabash Park 14-11 last Wednesday.
The Eagles scored four runs in the top of the seventh. The game had been tied at 10 apiece. The Bulldogs responded with just one run in the bottom of the frame, giving Gifford the win.
The Eagles have three games on tap this week including Thursday’s game against Champaign Franklin Middle School at home.
The Bulldogs also have three games this week. They will head to Fisher on Thursday to take on the Scotties.
Other local Jr. High Baseball/Softball
The Fisher softball team continues its season with a date with Eater on Thursday.
The Eater baseball team begins its season this week with three games on the schedule. The Bulldogs host Danville Northridge on Thursday.
St. Malachy baseball starts its 2019 campaign with three games as well. The Tigers will head to Gibson City to take on the Falcons on Thursday.
