EL PASO — Heading into the weekend, the Gifford-Flatville baseball team were tied for first with Game 7 Legacy of Lexington and Buckley Dutch Masters in the Eastern Illinois League standings.
Staying atop in first place may have been the motivation for the Gifford-Flatville baseball team not taking any losses with its two games against the El Paso Warriors on Sunday.
The Giflats won both games against the Warriors, taking Game 1 by a score of 14-4 and getting a 5-3 victory in Game 2.
In the first game, both teams were tied 3-3 up until the sixth inning when the Giflats scored a run to take a 4-3 lead.
In the seventh inning, the Giflats expanded its lead against the Warriors by scoring five runs in the seventh and then four more in the ninth.
Storm Joop went 3 for 4 which included a grand slam in the ninth inning as well as two doubles.
Bryce Lohman earned the victory by pitching the first five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits, three walks and striking out three. Jeff Lavin relieved Lohman, pitching the remaining four, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out five.
In the second game, the Giflats took a 3-0 lead, but the Warriors scored one run in the third and two in the fourth to tie the game.
In the sixth inning, Jon Goebel broke the game open by hitting a two run home run to give the Giflats a 5-3 lead and sealed them the win.
Cade Sestak got the win for the Giflats. Sestak pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits, one walk and striking out three. Lavin came in to relieve for Sestak and pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and struck out one.
The two wins place the Giflats (5-1) in first place of the Eastern Illinois League ahead of Buckley Dutch Masters (4-2) and Game 7 Legacy (4-2).
Gifford-Flatville next plays a two-game set with Buckley Dutch Masters at Scheiwe Field in Buckley on Sunday. First pitch for game one is scheduled to be at 1 p.m.