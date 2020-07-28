BUCKLEY — Royal’s Giants finished the abbreviated regular season in Eastern Illinois Baseball League play Sunday with a sweep of the Paxton Swedes.
The league-leaders rolled to 2-0 and 13-3 wins.
Jesse Remington threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 12 to lead the Giants in game one.
With the game scoreless going into the seventh inning, Jake Cribbett drove in a pair of runs with a base hit after Adam Carver walked the first two batters.
Leading 3-1 after one inning in game two, Royal broke it open with an eight-run second. The Giants out-hit Paxton 10-3.
Evan Wilson started on the mound for Royal. Adam Crites (fourth inning) and Isaiah Robles (sixth inning). finished up on the hill for Royal.
Asher Bradd pounded out three hits for Royal in game two, including a three-run homer. Hayden Cargo contributed a couple of hits.
In the day’s other doubleheader, Buckley swept El Paso 22-2 and 7-0.
Royal capped the season with a 6-0 record to gain the top seed in the league tournament starting Sunday.