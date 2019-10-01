GCMS blows past Fisher

GIBSON CITY — After a record-breaking game last week against Madison, Tyler Wilson and the Fisher Bunnies offense could not get things going against the Falcons of GCMS in high school football Friday.
Wilson had just 28 yards on 12 carries for the Bunnies.
The Falcons shut down the entire Fisher offense on their way to a 42-0 victory.
The Falcons got on the board first with a 6-yard touchdown run from Payton Kean with 1:53 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Fisher Head Coach Jake Palmer felt like the team was in the game early.
“I felt like we had some opportunities early, we got a first down and then got a stop on defense, we just didn’t do anything with it,” Palmer said.
The Bunnies could not get anything going on the next possession, and the Falcons took at 14-0 just before the end of the first quarter on a 77-yard touchdown run by Aidan Laughery.
After trading stops, the two-time defending state champion Falcons put the game away with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Cade Elliott to Isaiah Chatman.
Less than three minutes later, GCMS scored again on a Kean 23-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-0.
The Falcons would then tack on another score with a 9-yard touchdown run from Laughery right before half to make the score 35-0 at the break.
“We really felt like it should of been closer,” Palmer said. “Especially early, but they capitalized off of our mistakes and executed their opportunities.”
Fisher’s defense made big adjustments at the break, giving up just one touchdown in the second half, which came on a 6-yard touchdown run with seven minutes to go in the game.
The Bunnies offense never got on the right track with only 137 yards on offense the entire night.
As far as the message he gave to his team following the blowout loss, Palmer said the team has to take it as a learning experience.
“We just have to learn from the game and the mistakes we made and be better next week.”
Fisher now moves its attention to Heyworth, which will visit the Bunnies at 7 p.m. Friday. Heyworth is 3-2 coming off a 16-12 loss to Deer Creek Mackinaw.
The Hornets run an offense that the Bunnies may not be used to.
“They have a spread offense,” Palmer said. “Their Quarterback is one of the best athletes we will face. He is shifty and hard to tackle.”
Their offense is not the only thing Palmer is worried about heading into Friday nights homecoming game.
“There defense is really good up front, our offensive line will have to fire off the ball and be physical.” Palmer said.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@Rantoulpress.com or on twitter @RbirchRP