The Fisher Bunnies dropped three games over the week to put their record at 3-14 on the season.
The Bunnies lost games to Cissna Park, Fieldcrest and Eureka over the course of the week.
In last Monday’s game against Cissna Park, the Bunnies fell
26-24,24-26,10-25. Fisher was led by Katie Landers who had five aces, seven kills, five digs and eight service points. Jaedyn Fitzgerald had 14 assists, four digs and five service points. Leah McCoy had five aces, five kills, one block, four digs and seven service points. Kylee Bishop chipped in two kills, six assists, five digs and four service points.
In the game against Fieldcrest, the Bunnies dropped the game 15-25 and 15-25.Leading Fisher was Fitzgerald, who had five assists, three digs and six service points. McCoy chipped in two aces, one kill, two digs and four service points. Bishop had two kills, one ace, two assists and three digs. Lauren Jackson had two kills and one ace.
Fisher took on Eureka on Thursday, falling 7-25, 11-25.
The Bunnies were lead by Bishop, who had one kill, three assists and five digs. Landers had one kill and one block. Riley Parks had three service points and one ace.
