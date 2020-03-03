Fisher upsets Milford in the opening round of the regional

ONARGA — The Fisher Bunnies shocked the Milford Bearcats last Tuesday when the 14th-seeded Bunnies took down the sixth-seeded Bearcats 66-58.
The two teams traded buckets early in the game before Landon Stalter hit a three to put Fisher up 7-4 with six minutes to go in the first quarter.
Milford responded and took a 16-15 lead going into the second quarter.
Fisher head coach Cody Diskin said he thought his team would have a chance to pull off the upset.
“We played them before, and they’re a good team, but we knew we had a good game plan and we had been playing better,” Diskin said.
The Bearcats kept their lead throughout the rest of the first half on the back of Tanner Sobkoviak, who had 10 points in the second quarter. Milford led the Bunnies 30-27 going into to half.
Fisher continued to hang tight in the third quarter andout scored Milford 13-12 in the frame to set up a wild final eight minutes. The Bearcats were hanging on to a 42-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Bunnies tied it up early in the quarter with a Will Delaney layup.
The teams traded baskets before Carson Brozenec hit a layup to put the Bunnies on top 48-46.
Once again the two teams traded baskets before Milford took a lead with just over two minutes to go on a jump shot from Nick Allen.
That is when the play of the game happened. The Bunnies brought the ball up the court and got the ball in Delaney’s hands, and he hit a three from the left wing to put the Bunnies up by one, and Fisher never looked back.
Delaney hit more than just one big shot. He went 8 for 8, from the free throw line to ice the game.
Diskin said he trust will to take those shots.
“We trust Will to take those big shots, and and he was the man late, and he was confident in himself,” Diskin said.
Diskin said Delaney had to step up for his team because Milford was denying Brozenec.
“They kept the ball out of Carson’s hands, but he created shots and still had a good game for us,”
Delaney led all scorers with 28 points. Jake Cochran chipped in 14 for the Bunnies while Brozenec had 13. Will Jokisch scored six.
The scoring for Fisher was wrapped up by Landon Stalter ,who had three, and Hunter Coon had two.
Cochran’s 14 points were huge to chip in with the normally high-scoring Delaney and Brozenec.
“Jake is a junior, and we needed bigger games out of him to get wins, and hecame up huge against Milford,” Diskin said.
Diskin hopes this upset helps the Bunnies next season.
“We are junior-heavy, and they just got a lot of experience, and they got that taste for what it takes to keep up with the big boys,” Diskin said.
Milford was led by Sobkoviak with 17. Allen had 12 while Trace Fleming had 11. Trey Totheroh had 10 points and Klaytin Hunsinger had six The Bunnies moved on to the regional semifinal, where they lost to Cissna Park 73-64.
The Bearcats ended the season 19-11.
