FISHER – The Fisher Bunnies football team will host Toledo Cumberland for the second straight year in the first round of the IHSA playoffs.

The Bunnies took down the Pirates 48-15 last year to advance to the second

round.

Fisher enters this year's playoff with the same record as 2018 at 7-2. Cumberland was also 7-2 last season but enters this postseason with a 6-3 record.

The winner of the game will face the winner of Mowequa Central A&M

(9-0) and Havana (5-4).

 If Central A&M wins, the game will be in Mowequa regardless of the outcome

of the Fisher game.

Other area games: 1A: Tri-County (5-4) at Arcola (7-2), White Hall North

Greene (5-4) at Argenta-Oreana (8-1), Salt Fork (5-4) at Camp Point

Central (8-1), 2A: Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at Nashville (8-1), 2A:

Rushville-Industry (6-3) at GCMS (8-1), Tremont (6-3) at Watseka (6-3) 3A:

Chicago Carver (6-2) at PBL (7-2),  St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at

Williamsville (9-0), Monticello (6-3) at DuQuoin (8-1)