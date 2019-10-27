FISHER – The Fisher Bunnies football team will host Toledo Cumberland for the second straight year in the first round of the IHSA playoffs.
The Bunnies took down the Pirates 48-15 last year to advance to the second
round.
Fisher enters this year's playoff with the same record as 2018 at 7-2. Cumberland was also 7-2 last season but enters this postseason with a 6-3 record.
The winner of the game will face the winner of Mowequa Central A&M
(9-0) and Havana (5-4).
If Central A&M wins, the game will be in Mowequa regardless of the outcome
of the Fisher game.
Other area games: 1A: Tri-County (5-4) at Arcola (7-2), White Hall North
Greene (5-4) at Argenta-Oreana (8-1), Salt Fork (5-4) at Camp Point
Central (8-1), 2A: Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at Nashville (8-1), 2A:
Rushville-Industry (6-3) at GCMS (8-1), Tremont (6-3) at Watseka (6-3) 3A:
Chicago Carver (6-2) at PBL (7-2), St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at
Williamsville (9-0), Monticello (6-3) at DuQuoin (8-1)