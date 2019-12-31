BISMARCK – The Fisher Bunnies defeated the Rantoul JV team 67-55 in the first game of the BSN Classic in Bismarck on Thursday.
The Eagles’ JV team was playing in the varsity tournament due to a team dropping out and no varsity teams being able to fill the spot.
Will Delaney led the Bunnies with 27 points while Carson Brozenec chipped in 20 points.
Angel Soto led the Eagles with 19 points while Markus Lee had 12.
Rantoul led 21-20 after the first quarter which fired up the Eagles’ lower classmen.
Fisher head coach Cody Diskin said he felt like his team struggled a little bit early.
“We had a little trouble early defensively and with turnovers,” Diskin said. “We are improving each quarter. I feel like we just need a little more effort.”
Fisher clamped down on the defensive end, only giving up 10 points in the second quarter en route to taking a 38-30 lead over Rantoul going into halftime.
Coming out of the break the Bunnies once again turned up the defensive intensity, giving up just 10 points in the third quarter again. Fisher led 55-40 heading into the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter it was Rantoul’s turn to clamp down on defense. The Eagles outscored the Bunnies 15-12 in the period, but Rantoul ran out of time, falling 67-55.
Despite his squad being in a varsity tournament as a JV team, Eagles coach Devine Thompson said the young Eagles want to win.
“We are a young JV team, but Rantoul basketball is always looking forward to getting wins,” Thompson said.
“We came out slow in an early morning game, but I felt like we competed well. A few mistakes led to buckets for Fisher, but we played hard.”
Coming off Christmas and the players not being in school, Diskin said it can be a challenge to get them up for an early game.
“It’s difficult the day after Christmas to get the kids up for the challenge,” Diskin said. “I thought both teams were slow to start, but we picked it up in the second quarter and finished off the game strong.”
Thompson agreed it can be tough to get the players up for the game.
“It is kind of hard to get the focus together, but we have a good group of young kids that played hard. We just made a few mistakes,” Thompson said.
Both teams played four games in the tournament after the game against each other. Those games were played after the Press deadline. Diskin said they do try and make adjustments game to game.
“They are spaced out enough to where we can scout the teams we will play,” Diskin said. “You stick to your game plan defensively for the most part and you can adjust depending on what the team has.”
Going into the rest of the tournament the Bunnies had an open mindset.
“We are really just trying to regroup over here and have some fun,” Diskin said.
