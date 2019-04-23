Fisher softball team wins big against Westville, Okaw Valley in doubleheader on Saturday

FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies softball team bounced back on Saturday winning both of its double-header games on Saturday by double digits.
The Bunnies (14-6) defeated the Westville Tigers 14-2. Before that game, the Bunnies took care of business against the Okaw Valley Timberwolves, coming out with a 16-1 victory. Both games ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Bunnies get busy in the batter box
The Bunnies received multiple contributions on offense against the Tigers. Sidney Hood went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the first. Lauren Sommer hit her first home run in her career, a three-run shot in the first. The Bunnies added another run to give them a 5-0 lead in the first.
Hood also led the Bunnies on the mound. Hood allowed just two earned runs that came in the first. The Tigers two runs came from a pair of RBI singles.
The Bunnies offense did not let up in the second inning. Taylor May hit a two-run double and Shelbee Owens had an RBI single. Leah McCoy also singled to score two more runs. In that same inning, Owens would be batted in Ashlyn Carpenter from a single.
Owens said the team has been practicing their offense by taking more careful at bats.
“I think we finally just started focusing a lot more on our batting,” Owens said. “We have been a lot more patient in the past couple of games.”
Eichelberger contributes for Bunnies on offense
Another notable performance was by Sydney Eichelberger who went 2 for 3, hitting a double in the third and scored three times.
The Bunnies tacked on another three runs in the third inning to give them 14. The Bunnies had 14 hits.
Fisher coach Ken Ingold was impressed just as much with his team’s defense as well as the offense.
“I thought our defense was excellent,” said Fisher coach Ken Ingold. “Taylor May doesn’t play a lot of shortstop for us, but looked good there. Leah McCoy did a nice job behind the plate by getting that player out at home in the fourth inning. We made some nice plays.”
Bunnies dominate Timberwolves 16-1
Earlier that day the Bunnies defeated the Timberwolves by a score of 16-1.
Eichelberger got the start on the mound -- giving up just one run, three hits, one walk while striking out five.
“I thought our coaches did a good job of calling pitches,” Ingold said. “It was a really good day for our pitchers.”
The Bunnies received a number of contributions on offense. May went 4 for 4 that included a three-run homerun in the fourth. May also had a pair of doubles and a single. Hood also contributed with an RBI triple and scored three times. The Bunnies ended up with 13 hits.
“We came through with a lot of clutch hits today in spots that we needed them,” May said. “Our hitting has been there from day one. It has been slowly getting better as the season goes on.”
The two wins couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bunnies after having a tough week prior Saturday. The Bunnies lost 16-1 to the Tolono Unity and Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10-0.
“We got shut out against Mackinaw and I was really kind of frustrated with our hitting,” Ingold said. “I thought we came out early and took control of the games, because we were more patient at the plate. We got pitches that we could drive and handle. It was a good bounce back after a couple of losses this week.”
Ingold said that his team’s offense has been working on being patient at the plate and getting a pitch to hit.
“After a couple of games I think our hitting has had nothing to do with our swing or mechanics,” Ingold said. “ It’s getting a pitch we can hit. We got to stop swinging at bad pitches, we have been kind of chasing too many balls out of the strike zone and watching too many good pitches go by. I think we changed that today.”
Next up for the Fisher Bunnies will be a home game against Fieldcrest High School on Thursday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m
