FISHER — The rain didn’t stop the Fisher girls track team from competing in its first outdoor meet on Thursday.
It would be an event where personal records were made by the Fisher team.
Isabella Hallden, Jaedyn Fitzgerald and Taylor Holman raced in the 200-meters. Hallden finished in first place at 31.46 seconds. Fitzgerald was right behind her in second (31.64 seconds), and Holman finished in fourth (32.48 seconds). All three runners set a new PR.
Hallden wasn’t done, finishing second in the 100 meters with a result of 14.48 seconds. The result established another PR for Hallden.
Not too far behind Hallden, again, was Fitzgerald. She finishing fourth at 14.52 seconds and also set another PR.
“We had never done it before, so we weren’t really expecting too much,”Hallden said. “We just wanted to have fun, and I guess that’s what we did.”
Fitzgerald, Hallden, Holman and Hallden finished second in the 4x100 relay in 57.70 seconds which was only 1.5 seconds behind the first-place winner from Arthur Lovington (55.56 seconds).
“Isabella and Jaden Fitzgerald really scored some points for the team in their individual events,” Fisher coach Michael Hallden said.
In the shot put, it was Ashley Smith who contributed for Fisher by finishing second in the finals. Smith finished with a throw of 29 feet, 2 inches.
Though it’s her first year, Alicia Dowda, contributed what she could for the Bunnies in the shot put, finishing with a throw of 18 feet, 9 inches.
Despite the throw putting her 14 out of 16, Dowda did set a PR.
“This is my first year doing the shot put,” Dowda said. “I didn’t expect to be really good or get it pretty far. The rain makes it slippery, so it’s harder to keep a hard solid movement when you are throwing.”
Hallden said that the weather wasn’t desirable for a track meet, but was still glad his team got the chance to compete.
“It’s not the best of weather,” Hallden said. “We’re just giving all the kids the opportunity to compete and have a good time.”
Hallden’s team at the moment only has 10 girls with only one senior, Smith. The majority of the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores.
“We are a small team, but we have a strong freshman-sophomore group that is going to help the team throughout the season,” Hallden said. “Hopefully it will continue to each year as kids are joining the program.”
At the end of the meet, Fisher ended up with 26 points, placing in fourth out of four schools.
Blue Ridge High School ended up finishing in first place with 80 points.
