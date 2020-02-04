Fisher girls end big week with senior night

FISHER — The Fisher High School girls basketball team had a eventful week last week. The Bunnies took down Uni High 49-23 last Tuesday and then fell to Ridgeview 51-27 Thursday.
The game against Uni High was a success from the start for the Bunnies. Fisher led 15-4 after the first quarter thanks to a balanced attack that saw four different Bunnies score at least three points.
The second quarter result was similar to the first. Fisher outscored Uni High 14-7, taking a 29-11 lead into half.
Uni High put its best quarter together in the third quarter, narrowly outscoring the Bunnies 9-8.
Fisher put on the cruise control in the fourth quarter, breezing its way past Uni High 12-3 in the final eight minutes.
Fisher head coach Ken Ingold said he thought his team played well against a good team.
“Uni was above .500, and I thought that showed we played a tough schedule in nonconference and in the Heart of Illinois Conference,” Ingold said. “We defended really well and crashed the boards as well,”
The game against Ridgeview did not go as planned but was still a big night for the Bunnies. Fisher honored five seniors on the final home game of their careers.
The five seniors are Kylee Bishop, Ashlyn Carpenter, Sydney Hood, Briana Keaton and Ashley Smith.
The Bunnies fell behind early and couldn’t recover. Fisher trailed 11-7 after the first quarter and 23-13 at the half.
Ingold said he thought his team played well but just couldn’t finish possessions.
“I thought we got good opportunities in the first half; we just couldn’t hit a shot,” Ingold said. ”It was kind of frustrating; we were running the offense right. We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.”
The Bunnies scored only 14 more points in the second half against the Mustangs, who who announced on Friday as the No. 1 seed in its regional tournament.
Ingold said despite the loss he is proud of his senior class.
“This group of five seniors, I have been with them in one way or another since they were in fifth grade,” Ingold said. “They have hung in there and are having a lot of success now.”
The Bunnies got the three seed in the six-team regional and will head to Iroquois West. Fisher will take on last-seeded Donovan in round one.
Ingold said he does know a little about his first-round opponent.
“I know Donovan is young and starts a lot of sophomores. They have had injuries, and those girls could be coming back,” Ingold said.
The Bunnies will take on two-seeded Salt Fork if they get past Donovan. Ingold would be excited for that matchup if it happens.
“If we get past Donovan I think we would have a really good match up with Salt Fork. They have a really good program over there so I would love to have a matchup with them if we beat Donovan,” Ingold said.
