Fisher/GCMS soccer preview

Fisher — Coming off a 16-2-1 2018 record, the the Fisher/GCMS soccer team is primed and ready for another big season.
Bunnies head coach Robert Dinkins said that there is no pressure to fulfill last year’s expectations.
“2018 was amazing even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to. Every year is going to be different in my eyes, and we have to make this team the best it can be. I believe pressure is made up in someone’s mind if they aren’t prepared. We will be prepared so there’s no pressure. We just need to perform to the best of this 2019 team. Its a different team but same dreams,” Dinkins said.
When two schools get togehter and form one team, there can be chemistry issues but Dinkins said that is not the case with this team.
“Last season they really played for each other, and I can see the same traits with this team. It also helps that a lot of the team gets together on the weekends to spend time with each other from the two towns. It really is a fantastic group of young men and woman,”Dinkins said.
The Bunnies do have some returning players from last year’s magical squad.
“Ethan Kasper is a 4 year starter and an All-Area Keeper. We have a lot of returning juniors that gave us big minutes last season. But right now we have a lot of new faces fighting for positions or even challenging some of the starters from last season. I’m excited to see what this group can do this season and how they come together,” Dinkins said
The Bunnies did gradute a big-time player from last year’s team in Caleb Bleich. Bleich is starting his college career at Millikin and playing on the soccer team.
“Caleb is going to do great things there in the years to come, and I’m very excited to watch him at the next level,” Dinkins said.
The Bunnies kick off the 2019 season this week, which includes a home game against Olympia on Thursday.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@Rantoulpress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP