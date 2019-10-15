Fisher/GCMS soccer prepares for regionals

FISHER — The Fisher/GCMS soccer team tied Farmer City Blue Ridge 1-1 in the final regular season game for the Bunnies.
The Bunnies fell behind in the first half when Blue Ridge struck first with a goal at the 37-minute mark.
Ethan Kasper got the Bunnies’ lone goal at the 56-minute mark to make the score 1-1. Fisher/GCMS had four shots on goal. The Bunnies had 11 keeper saves.
Now that the regular season is over, head coach Ribert Dinkins likes where his team is.
“I feel pretty good about the growth we have seen throughout the season. We have had so many different players step up in big moments this year; we hope that transfers over heading into the postseason,” Dinkins said. “For the most part, we finally have everyone back from injuries, and we have had games to play with the lineup to see what makes us the best team overall.”
The Bunnies face Unity in the second round of the regional, where Fisher is the No. 2 seed.
Dinkins is excited to have the first-round bye.
“It’s nice having a bye the first round to rest up from all the games at the end of our schedule.”
Even with the bye and the Bunnies beating Unity 3-0 earlier in the year, Dinkins knows the Rockets will bring a fight.
“That game means nothing. There are so many things that can affect a soccer game from the weather, calls or even injured players who didn’t play in the first game,” he said. “Unity knocked us out last year as a 1 seed. They have the confidence they can do it again.
“We are going to do whatever we can to prepare for them over these next few days with practice and just take one game at a time. But we know we can’t overlook them because they are going to bring their best game, which I don’t believe was when we played them this season. We have to be ready for them.”
The top seed is Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin. Behind the Bunnies are Unity, Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm respectively.
Dinkins knows the road to the sectional is not going to be easy.
“Obviously Bismarck is the team to beat in our regional. They haven’t lost a game yet, and they have a ton of talent on that team,” Dinkins said.
“Overall I believe our sectional is one of the best in the state with STM, Cornerstone and Normal University.”
With nothing but big games left, Dinkins says the message stays the same.
“We will take the approach that if we are prepared and we stick to the game plan, it’s just like any other game we played this year. If you give everything you have, win or lose you can walk away with your head held high.”
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@Rantoulpress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP.