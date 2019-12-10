EL PASO – The Fisher Bunnies boys basketball team lost to El Paso-Gridley on Friday 79-55.
The Bunnies fell behind early, trailing 23-6 after the first quarter. Fisher was able to get the offense going, scoring 17 points, in the second quarter but couldn’t string together enough stops on the defensive end.
The Bunnies trailed 40-23 at the break.
Jack Webber, who is one of the top players in the conference, and his Titans put the game away in the third quarter, leading 58-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Webber led all scorers with 25 points. Both offenses turned it on the fourth quarter, with the Titans and Bunnies both scoring 21 points in the final frame.
Carson Brozenec led Fisher in scoring with 18 points. Will Delaney chipped in 13 points for the Bunnies while going 4-4 from the line. Jake Cochran and Landen Stalter had seven and six points, respectively.
Fisher went 9-13 from the line for the game. The Bunnies dropped to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference. The Bunnies will host HOIC foe Leroy on Tuesday before heading to Farmer City on Friday night to take on Blue Ridge.
You can Contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP.