Fisher blows past Hoopeston/A-P

FISHER – The Fisher Bunnies felt good going into the season, but after Friday night’s varsity football opener they feel even better.
The Bunnies opened the season with a 57-0 thrashing of Hoopeston/Armstrong-Potomac.
Bunnies head coach Jake Palmer was pleased about blanking the visitors.
“I thought we really came out and executed well early, and I’m really proud of the young guys there late keeping the shutout,” Palmer said.
Even though the Bunnies didn’t have much of a test, Palmer was excited to just play football.
“To get out here and have another team line up across from us was great,” Palmer said.
Leading the Bunnies’ attack on offense was senior running back Tyler Wilson. Wilson had 240 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 21 carries.
Palmer knows he has a back he can depend on.
“Tyler is just a really hard runner and so tough to bring down. He was our workhorse last year, and it’s not going to be any different this year,” Palmer said.
Wilson wasn’t the only one who reached the end zone. Senior quarterback Will Delaney got Fisher on the board first just two plays into the game with a 49-yard touchdown run.
Delaney finished the game with 102 yards on six carries and added 90 passing yards. Thirty-six of those yards were hauled in by Cale Horsch.
The Fisher defense was just as strong, but Palmer was especially pleased with the young backups.
“I really challenged the young guys to get a stop in the red zone after a turnover. I think it was big for them to get a stop at the goal line as time expired,” Palmer said.
The Bunnies will head to Tremont on Friday night. Last year’s game versus the Turks was an instant classic. Fisher took down Tremont 26-21. Both teams are 1-0.
Tremont defeated Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31-7 on Friday night.
Palmer said before the season that this was a game he was looking forward to see where his team stood. Palmer is now ready for the game against the Turks.
“I’m just excited to see where we are at. They’re a team that is extremely physical and unbelievably well coached,” Palmer said. “It is going to be a challenge.”
