FISHER — The Fisher High School baseball team has been having a tough season, considering it is still without a win.
The Bunnies (0-5) were shut out 7-0 by the El Paso-Gridley Titans on Friday.
The Titans’ scoring started in the first inning with a two-RBI single by Caleb Lavender.
The Titans added another run in the top of the second when Ethan Jeffreys hit a single that would score Nolan Yochum from second.
The Titans would add another four runs in the seventh, cementing their 7-0 victory.
Yochum was the starting pitcher for the Titans, he held the Bunnies scoreless through five innings.
Tanner Diorio had Fisher’s only hit against Yochum, a line drive single in the bottom of the third.
“Today was a bit of a struggle on offense,” Fisher coach Mike Callahan said. “We were only able to get one hit. We were only able to get three runners on base. It’s kind of hard to win a game when you only get one base hit and you only get three baserunners.”
Andrew Koslowski was the starting pitcher for the Bunnies. Kozlowski gave up three runs on six hits in the four innings he pitched. Koslowki struck out a pair.
“Koslowski got in a little bit of trouble in the beginning, but he was able to slow it down,” Callahan said. “He was able to keep us in the game, which is what we were asking. He pitched the third and fourth innings scoreless. We were totally able to comeback from there, but we just couldn’t get the balls where we needed them to go to.”
For Callahan, these types of games are about looking for the positives wherever he can.
“We were able to put the ball in play,” Callahan said. “The hard-hit balls that we hit just went right to somebody. So they are making the defense have to work, which is an improvement.”
Outfielders for the Bunnies also missed a number fly balls that were hitin shallow parts of right and left field.
“For the outfield with those little bloopers, we are just going to have toget used to them,” Callahan said. “Every ball that they scored on was a
little blooper that just came in front of the outfielder. It’s an adjustment issue. After one or two we should have adjusted a little bit,but we didn’t.”
Callahan said the team will work on what it needs to improve on, and he islooking for any type of contribution from his players, big or small.
“No one is a Major League Baseball player out here,” Callahan said. “I have been preaching it all year to just put the ball in play. There are going to be challenges every now and then. We are going to build on that and just go from there.”
