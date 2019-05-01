Fisher baseball team gets first win of the season after 4-3 victory against Ridgeview

RIDGEVIEW — It took a bit longer than they probably wanted, but the Fisher Bunnies finally got their first win of the season.
The Bunnies (1-18) held on to a 4-3 victory on the road against conference opponent, Ridgeview last Wednesday.
“They’re pretty excited about that,” Fisher coach Mike Callahan said. “They’re ready to keep trying and get some more wins with the season coming down towards the end.
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after two singles and a fielding error committed by Caleb Riley.
The Bunnies responded in the fourth inning, Hunter Coon and Jed Chow hit back-to-back singles. Dylan Baker walked to load the bases. Andrew Koslowski hit a single that scored two runs and suddenly the Bunnies were in the lead 2-1. The Bunnies added another run after Jake Cochran reached on an error from a ground ball that allowed Baker to score.
“We got down first and got those three runs real quick so we were not behind,” Callahan said. “We were just able to hit the ball and get some runners on and use those situations. We were able to steal, get a runner and do what we had to do to get those runs.”
Fisher tacked on another run in the fourth. Coon hit a line drive RBI single with the bases loaded to make the score 4-1.
Ridgeview did not go away quietly. The Mustangs scored a second run after a combination of a single and two more passed balls by Baker, the Fisher catcher. The score was 4-2 in the fifth.
Mustangs had one last chance in the seventh. The Mustangs scored a run after a double and two passed balls. The Mustangs were within one. With two outs the last batter for the Mustangs hit a flyball that was caught by Fisher third baseman, Coon.
The Bunnies were led on the mound by freshman Cole McGrew. McGrew pitched seven innings, had six strikeouts and gave up three runs, but none of them were earned.
“The three runs they got were unearned because they were on errors,” Callahan said. “So Cole didn’t give up any earned runs. That’s pretty huge for a freshman to do that. He pitched great for us and kept us in the game for the whole time.”
Callahan said that even though this is his team’s first win, they have always fought hard in all of their games.
“A lot of the games that we have played have been competitive,” Callahan said. “It seems like we kind of would lose because of one or two innings. We’ve been competitive, though, with all the games we have played.”
Callahan said being winless this late in the season was hard for his team, especially when it came to having confidence going into games.
“It was tough with all of those losses in a row,” Callahan said. “They have been hanging their heads low a lot this season. We have to keep that positive energy going Keep that positive energy going. Just play baseball the right way and see what we can do.”
Next up for the Bunnies will be a road game at St. Thomas More on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
