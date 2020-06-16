Eastern Illinois Baseball League games will begin next month with four teams.
Paxton, Royal, Buckley and El Paso will play beginning Sunday, July 12.
All games will be played at either Scheiwe Field in Buckley or at South Pointe Park in El Paso.
Each team will be the home team for one game of each doubleheader, regardless of the game site.
A statement on the league’s website said, “E.I. Baseball team representatives, commissioners and coordinator of umpires continue to have ongoing dialogue to ensure the safety and health of all stakeholders.”
The Gifford-Flatville and Team 7 programs have opted not to play this season over concerns regarding COVID-19.
While league games start in July, a non-league round robin will be played beginning at 11 a.m. at Scheiwe Field, Buckley.
No league games will be played July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday weekend.
In week one, the Royal Giants will play the Buckley Dutch Masters in Buckley in a doubleheader. The Paxton Swedes and El Paso will play a twin bill at El Paso.
Regular season games will be played through Sunday, July 26.
The postseason tournament will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9.