Eagles volleyball sweeps Oakwood

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Eagles volleyball team swept the Oakwood Comets in two sets last Thursday, winning 25-18, 25-8.
Leading the Eagles were Tanaya Young and Alexia Sherrick who had three aces apiece. Young also chipped in two kills. Myejoi Williams and Madison Palmer each had one block.
Eagles head coach Kim Wade talked about how excited she was for her team to get to 1-0
“We played really well, and it meant a lot to the girls to see all their hard work pay off,” Wade said.
Williams has been leader on and off the court for the Eagles. But on the court Williams is a key to the Eagles’ success.
“Myejoi can do everything well on the court; she can pass, serve, set, and she is very dominant at the net,” Wade said.
Wade said being able to play at home was a boost for her team.
“It meant a lot to the girls to have a showcase and to be able to play in front of their family and friends” Wade said.
The Eagles will return home Thursday to face Judah Christian and Urbana. On Saturday the Eagles will head to the Charger Invite hosted by Centennial High School.
The Eagles’ first conference game is Sept. 26 at Prairie Central.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@rantoulpress.com and on twitter @RyanBirchRP