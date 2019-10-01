RANTOUL – The Rantoul Township High School Eagles volleyball team struggled this week, falling to Prairie Central and Mattoon.
The Eagles fell to conference foe Prarie Central 21-25 and 16-25.
RTHS dropped a three-set thriller to Mattoon, losing set one 22-25. The Eagles took the second set 25-20. In set three the Green Wave were able to pull away to win 25-12.
The Eagles will hit the road and head to Illini Prairie Conference opponent Stanford Olympia on Thursday.
Rantoul coaches did not provide stats for the games.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@rantoulpress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchrp