Eagles split on the week as they prepare for regionals

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School soccer team split its two games this past week. The Eagles fell 6-0 to St. Thomas More and defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4-0.
In the game against GRF the Eagles were led by Gedardo Mateo, who had two goals. Eliud Echeverria-Rapalo and Brogan Kaiser each had a goal. Kaiser and Francis Landaverde-Rapalo eac had an assist.
RTHS will face Urbana in the fisrt round of the Regional. Eagles head coach Bryce Hartranft talks about the matchup with the Tigers.
“Urbana was our worst loss of the season (12-1) and so we are certainly aware of the firepower they possess,” Hartranft said. “ I am going to be stressing to the team that if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and Urbana is certainly up there.”
The Eagles are 6-8-2 on the season. Hartranft says he is happy with the way his team has performed so far.
“We have had issues finding the right positions for players and having our full roster able to play. I think this has held us back from achieving some more wins that would have brought us up to .500,” Hartranft said.
“Having said that, I am very proud of the improvement the team has shown in finishing, passing and defensive positioning.”
Rantoul still has time and games to improve before the rematch with Urbana.
“Our number one problem is an inability to possess the ball for extended periods of time,” Hartranft said. “We either kick the ball away or lose it quickly and then spend the rest of the time chasing after the other team’s passes. From now until regionals we will be working on good touches and good decisions.”
The Eagles will head to Champaign to take on Centennial on Saturday.
