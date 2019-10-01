Eagles soccer gets big win over St. Joseph Ogden

RANTOUL – The Rantoul Eagles soccer team picked up a big Illini Prairie Conference win last week at home against the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans 2-0.
The Eagles got on the board in the first half when Brogan Kaiser put one in the back of the net for the Eagles. The defense stayed strong all game, and the Eagles went in to the half up 1-0.
After a few near misses early in the second half, the Spartans could not put together many chances late in the game to put much pressure on the Eagles.
Sammy Casco delivered the big blow to the Spartans’ chances when he put in a goal to set the final score at 2-0.
Gedardo Mateo and Francis Landaverde-Rapalo each chipped in one assist to help the Eagles to victory last Tuesday.
The Eagles also went on to defeat another Illini Prairie Conference opponent on the road last Thursday, defeating Stanford Olympia 5-0 in Olympia. The Eagles received a hat trick from Eliud Landaverde-Rapalo. Erick Soto and Jesus Aguayo both chipped in a goal to push the Eagles over Olympia.
The Eagles went 2-0 on the week, moving them to 5-6-2 on the season. Rantoul will now take on St. Thomas More and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville this week as the Eagles look to get over .500 on the season. St. Thomas More, with a record of 15-4 coming into the match, is one of the area’s best teams. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville is another story. The team has just one win in 15 games on the season.
The IHSA will release the seeds for the postseason at 4 p.m. Thursday. Rantoul will play in a regional hosted by either Champaign Centennial or Urbana.
