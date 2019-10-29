Eagles soar in postseason opener

Lexi Sherrick serves in Monday’s regional match against Danville. 

 

 (Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press)

CHAMPAIGN — The Rantoul Eagles volleyball team defeated Danville 25-22 and 25-16 Monday.

The Eagles were led by Myejoi Williams, who had eight kills, Tanaya Young, who had seven kills and Delaney Fullencamp, who had four kills. 

Rantoul got off to a slow start, falling behind 8-5 in the first set, forcing a timeout. The Eagles battled back,  tying the set at 18-18, which caused Danville to call a timeout. 

The Eagles finished the set on an 8-4, run, giving them  the 1-0 lead. Rantoul made quick work of the Vikings in set two, advancing to the second round. The Eagles are improved to  13-17.

