Eagles soar in postseason opener

CHAMPAIGN — The Rantoul Eagles volleyball team defeated Danville 25-22 and 25-16 Monday.
The Eagles were led by Myejoi Williams, who had eight kills, Tanaya Young, who had seven kills and Delaney Fullencamp, who had four kills.
Rantoul got off to a slow start, falling behind 8-5 in the first set, forcing a timeout. The Eagles battled back, tying the set at 18-18, which caused Danville to call a timeout.
The Eagles finished the set on an 8-4, run, giving them the 1-0 lead. Rantoul made quick work of the Vikings in set two, advancing to the second round. The Eagles are improved to 13-17.
