RANTOUL — One of the worst seasons in the history of the Rantoul Township High School basketball team has come to an end.
The Eagles fell 90-35 to Champaign Central last Monday night. Central jumped on Rantoul 26-6 after the first quarter and never looked back.
The game was punctuated by Kaihlieo Terry posterizing dunk in the second quarter. The dunk got the fans on both sides out of their seats and some even left the gym. The dunk helped lead the Maroons to a 46-14 half time lead.
The second half was tough as well for the Eagles. Central lead 75-23 going into the final eight minutes.
Rantoul was lead by Kam Rome who had 16 points in his final game in an Eagles uniform.
Lorenz Lee had six points while Avonte Anderson had five. Markus Lee chipped in three while Bryant Shaw and Colin Wilkerson each had two. Jamari Buford went 1-2 from the free throw line to round out the scoring for the Eagles.
Rantoul head coach Ryan Parker said he knew the Maroons could cause some problems for his team.
“We knew they were going to be a really tough game and we knew we would have to play our best game to pull off the upset and that didn’t happen,” Parker said. “I thought we had a good game plan we just didn’t execute.”
Parker was hopeful his team was going to battle through the end of the game.
“I was disappointed in the effort. I was hoping with it being the last game we would fight to the end and we didn’t do that,” Parker said.
The entire program did endure a major shift after the season started.
Parker did not start the season as the head man for the Eagles. Brett Frerichs resigned a few games into the season.
Parker said he thought the team handled the change well.
“ I think the team handled the transition well. I’ve been in the system for a while so they all knew me,” Parker said.
Despite the season ending in a 5-27 record, Parker said it was not a total loss.
“I think we improved over the year but we have a lot to work on and I think we have the guys that will do that,” Parker said. “I have already met with each player and I told them we have to get better. Almost every game we were out matched physically. We have to get in the weight room this off season.
Parker said there are a few things on the court they can do to ensure more victories next year.
“We have to be able to shoot better from the outside and move the ball better,” “On defense we have to get back to where we can play full court man to man and turn teams over and that starts by getting faster and stronger.”
