Eagles recognized in sports, for their academic prowess

URBANA — It was another year of quality performances made by Rantoul student athletes.
The third annual Student Athlete Exemplar Awards Banquet was held on May 11 at the Urbana Country Club to recognize outstanding student-athletes at RTHS and their pursuit of excellence both in sports and academics.
Those that won the award this year were Juan Aguayo, Rachel Curtis, Jonathan Gosset, Elijah Hall, Emma Larson, Peter McCusker, Jada Mosley, Nolan Roseman, Lexi Sherrick and Noah Shields.
For an athlete to earn this award, they must first be nominated by a coach and then fill out an application. A committee, which is comprised of a community member that is involved in the athletic programs, such as an RCS teacher or coach, picks the top ten athletes based on GPA, discipline, character, leadership, and athletic ability.
Part of the committee’s job is also to pick two scholarship winners. The first place winner is awarded a $5000 scholarship and second place is given a $1000 scholarship.
This scholarship is called The Maxine Bohn Scholarship. The award is named for Maxine Bohn, who turned 100 years old this past December. Bohn was a teacher and coach at JW Eater in the 1950s and 1960s. She helped establish a pursuit of excellence in our schools and community.
This year, as in the past, each recipient is given a plaque after their accomplishments have been read to the audience. This years guest speaker was Jack Carter, who delivered an inspirational message to our student athletes. Carter is the head wrestling coach and assistant football coach at GCMS.
Juan Aguayo, a senior, who is going to run track and play soccer at Lincoln College in the fall. Aguayo has been on the soccer team all four years and earned three varsity letters, as well as Impact Player Award in 2017, MVP in 2018 and second team All-Conference in 2018,
Rachel Curtis, a senior, has been a varsity cheerleader for seven seasons and was voted captain of the competition of the cheerleading team this season. Curtis participated in softball for three years and powerlifting for two years. She holds the school hang clean record of 148 pounds.
Jonathan Gossett, a junior, is an amazing runner on the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Gossett is a competitor in everything he does, from running cross country to being part of an elite 4x4 team, to his success in the classroom. Gossett has a 5.6 GPA.
Elijah Hall, a senior, is the winner of the $5,000 Maxine Bohn Scholarship. Hall has been instrumental as a student and athlete at RTHS. Hall is a four time MVP for cross country and has competed as the number one cross country runner for Rantoul on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Hall also currently holds the indoor record for track in the 1,600 meter, 3,200 meter and is part of the team holding the indoor record for the 4x800-meter relay.
Emma Larson, a senior, competed in all levels of cheerleading during her years at RTHS. Larson has earned six varsity letters as a cheerleader, as well as the Eagle Effort Award for basketball cheerleading as a freshman and for football cheerleading as a sophomore. She has a been a scholar athlete for all three years in varsity athletics.
Peter McCusker, a senior, is going to wrestle at Millikin University in the fall. McCusker is also a varsity runner on the cross country team. McCusker is one of the top wrestlers of all time at Rantoul High School. McCusker ends his career with a total of 151 wins over four years. He has a total of 86 pins which is a school record.
Jada Mosley, a senior, will play softball at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Mosley is the winner of the $1,000 scholarship and is a three sport athlete this year, earning varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and softball. The senior has overcome a number of injuries during her career which included a torn ACL.
Nolan Roseman, a senior, will play baseball at Quincy University. Roseman has advanced to state competition all four years in high school. He has set a school record of 156 wins in his wrestling career.
Lexi Sherrick, a junior, is a dual sport athlete that excels in volleyball as well as on the mound for the softball team. Sherrick has become one of the best pitchers in the area. She has earned many awards in both volleyball and softball including golden glove (twice), Player of the Year, second team All-Conference in volleyball, honorable mention all-conference for softball.