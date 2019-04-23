MAHOMET — The Rantoul Eagles softball team was unable to keep up with the Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs in its Wednesday game.
Bulldogs offense too much for Eagles
The Eagles were defeated by the Bulldogs 13-1.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning. Julia McNaught hit an RBI single and then Karley Yergler followed up with a three-run home run to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead.
The home runs didn’t stop there for the Bulldogs. Allison Nofziger went 2 for 3 and hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Nofziger’s home run came after two other home runs that were hit in that same inning by Aubrie Shore and Samantha Tamburo.
“We never really made a threat to compete in that game,” Rantoul head coach Travis Flesner said. “
Shore was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and gave the Eagles trouble. Shore held the Eagles to just one run, five hits, struck out eight and walked two in five innings.
The only run for the Eagles came from Bella Shields. Shields hit a solo home run in the second.
Lexi Sherrick and Madison McGinn were the pitchers for the Eagles. Sherrick would start, allowing nine runs, seven hits, striking out seven and walked one in three innings. McGinn, the reliever, allowed four runs and five hits in one inning.
Sages comes back to beat Eagles 8-6
The Eagles were coming off a difficult loss to the Monticello Sages the previous Monday. The Eagles hada 6-0 lead after two innings, but the Sages staged a comeback by scoring three runs in both the third and fifth to tie the game.
In the sixth inning, Skyler Frye, hit a two-run homer into center field that gave the Sages a 8-6 lead.
The Eagles were not able to respond in the seventh. Sages pitcher Miranda Fogal struck out one and got the last two Eagle batters to pop out to seal the 8-6 win for the Sages.
“We are very young and I realize that we will make mistakes, but what we have to do is learn from those mistakes,” Flesner said. “Determine how we would approach all situation differently if given the opportunity. We are still putting in good practice time and we will get things turned around prior to the postseason.”
Offensively the Eagles were led by Sherrick. Sherrick went 2 for 4 with two singles and two RBI. Other contributions came from Walton hit an RBI single in the second.
Sherrick was the starting pitcher for the Eagles. Sherrick allowed nine runs, seven hits, struck out seven and walked one.
Next game for the Rantoul Eagles
Next up for the Eagles will be a conference game on the road against Bloomington Central Catholic High School. The game will be on Thursday and the first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
