Eagles knock off St. Thomas More 11-1 in conference tilt

The Rantoul Eagles baseball team did not let up during its conference game against the St. Thomas More Sabers last Tuesday.
The Eagles (10-7) defeated the Sabers 11-1 in just six innings where the game ended because of the 10-run rule.
Adam Crites pitched all six innings for the Eagles. Crites struck out 11 batters, allowing one hit and just one run.
“Crites was focused and determined to lead the team in a rebound game after the conference loss the night before at Monticello,” Allen Jones Jr. said, Rantoul assistant coach. “Adam is a passionate no-nonsense leader who has taken every start seriously and given his all.”
The Eagles received notable performances from seniors Will Wake and Hunter Hoffman. Wake went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth. Hoffman went 2 for 2 which included a single in the fifth that scored two runs.
“We are extremely proud of the offensive performance by our seniors Will Wake and Hunter Hoffman,” Coach Jon Donovan said. “The two of them play a specific role in the bottom of our lineup and to have them step in and make an impact like this is important. We look forward to their continued improvement and contributions in that part of our lineup.”
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead when Eli Remington hit a single with the bases loaded in the third. The next batter, Crites, grounded out in a fielder’s choice adding another run. Casey Dillman hit a ground ball to the Sabers third baseman, Will Moore, who committed an error, allowing two more runs to score to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead at the end of the inning.
The Sabers scored their only run in the top of the fourth.
The Eagles put up three more runs in the fifth inning to up 7-1.
In the sixth inning with the bases loaded, Dillman hit a single that scored two runs to make the score 9-1. Two more RBI singles by both Wake and Lykins gave the Eagles 11 runs which ended the game.
Will Hoerner was the starting pitcher for the Sabers. Hoerner allowed eight runs, eight hits, struck out three and walked two in five innings.
The Eagles take on host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
