Eagles have rough end to long week

RANTOUL — The Rantoul High School Boys basketball team had a disappointing week against good competition last week.
The Eagles dropped a game last Tuesday against Illini Prairie conference rival Monticello 56-43.
The Eagles then faced another IPC opponent on Friday night at home. Bloomington Central Catholic rolled into town and took down the Eagles 75-56.
BCC controlled most of the game from start to finish. The Saints led at halftime by 15 and controlled the third quarter.
Rantoul head coach Ryan Parker said his team just didn’t put a full game together.
“We went on two-three lapses where we fell asleep,” Parker said. “They’ve got three shooters on the floor at all times and when you fall asleep on defense they will beat you.”
Rantoul was able to go on a run in the fourth quarter, but BCC put a stop to it and cruised to a victory.
Parker said he was happy his team fought back, but then they couldn’t finish.
“With six minutes to go we cut the lead to 10, and when we need another run, BCC put a stop to it and went on a run of its own,” Parker said.
Kam Rome led the Eagles with 16 points. Bryant Shaw and Ethan Winston finished the game with 10 points apiece.
The Eagles then traveled to former Corn Belt Conference rival Mahomet-Seymour on Saturday night.
The Eagles got blitzed by the Bulldogs 57-27.
Parker said he felt like his team left a lot on the floor.
“Saturday’s game was disappointing because I didn’t think our effort was up to par,” Parker said.
“The stuff we are working on with our attitudes took a step back. I’m hoping that was just a frustration one-game thing and that we will be right back doing in right next game.”
The Eagles now head to Olympia Friday night and then head to Unity for a shootout game against Maroa-Forsyth.
Parker said he is looking forward to two games he thinks his team can win.
“Both teams for the most part are on the same level as us. I think we can be in a position to get two Ws against them,” Parker said.
Olympia is 5-18 on the season, and Maroa-Forsyth is 7-12. Olympia beat M-F 37-29 earlier in the season.
