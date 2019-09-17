Eagles golf team competes in 40-plus team tournament

MATTOON – The Rantoul/PBL golf team recorded a team total of 727 strokes in the 2019 Craig Dixon Mattoon Invitational this past weekend.
Forty-one schools from across the state competed in the two-day tournament.
Leading the team was Trey Van Winkle, who shot an 82 on day one and 77 on day two for a total of 159 strokes.
Casey Dillman also had a nice weekend for Rantoul/PBL, shooting a 95/79 for a total of 174.
Jaelan Childs shot a 88/84 for a total of 172 strokes for the weekend. Ethan Donaldson shot a 117/112, totaling a 229 for the tournament.
Evan Donaldson tuned in a 121/108, also shooting a 229 for the tournament.
Hayden Scholl finished the weekend with a 125/105, totaling 230 for the weekend.
The tournament was won by Hillsboro, which shot 612 team score for the weekend.
Pekin came in second place with 619, and Quincy Notre Dame came in with a 620.
Winning the individual portion of the tournament was Alex McCulla of Quincy Note Dame, shooting a 137 for the weekend. Alex Eickhoff of Hillsboro came in second with 142.
Placing third was TJ Barger of Bloomington, which shot a 143.
Rantoul/PBL will face Champaign Central and Mattoon on Wednesday at home and will head to the Paris Invitational on Saturday.
You can contact the Ryan Birch at Rbirch@Rantoulpress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP