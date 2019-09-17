Eagles go 3-2 in Saturday’s Mahomet tournament

Myejoi Williams spikes the ball during a match earlier this month. 

 

 (Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press)

MAHOMET — The Rantoul Eagles volleyball team played in the Mahomet Invitational over the weekend. 

Rantoul opened with a 23-25, 25-21, 15-8 win against the Mahomet-Seymour junior varsity team. 

In game two of the day the Eagles fell to Pleasant Plains 26-24, 11,25, 8-15.

The Green Wave of Mattoon then knocked off RTHS 25-23 and 26-24, dropping the Eagles to 1-2 for the tournament. 

The Eagles would bounce back by defeating Oakwood for the second time this season 25-15, 25-15.

RTHS finished off the one-day tournament with a win over Lexington 25-20, 25-11. 

Rantoul will take on Uni-High on Thursday in Urbana.

RTHS staff did not provide stats. 

