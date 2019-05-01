ST. JOSEPH — The Rantoul Eagles track team showed how competitive it can be no matter what race or field event put in front of it. The Eagles finished second out of 25 teams at the Spartan Boys Classic held on Friday.
The team had 13 personal records.
Rantoul’s Tayon Swift, Dillion Harper, Treven Lewis and Robert Buford finished first in the 4x100-meter relay with a final time of 43.76 seconds. Harper finished his split of the relay at 10.7 seconds, which is a PR for him.
Jerry Harper finished the 800-meter run in second place with a PR time of 2:01.03.
Harper said he was content with where he finished given the competition, but felt like he could have had a faster time.
SOME GOOD COMPETITION
“I know they have some pretty good 800-meter runners there,” Harper said. “I was just trying to keep up with the pack. I was pretty happy, but I thought I was going to go a bit faster. I guess it will have to be another day.”
Cunningham along with Harper, Jamiah Foster and Elijah Hall won the 4x400-meter relay. The team finished with a final time of 3:32.10. Foster finished his time for the relay at 55.1 seconds, which is a PR.
Cunningham also raced in the 4x200-meter relay along with Avontay Anderson, Romeo Sanders and Rashon Allen. The group finished with a final time of 1:38.61.
Cunningham said that the events and races they ran in were chosen randomly so everyone could have a chance to compete.
“I was placed in the 4x200-meter with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores just to get an event,” Cunningham said. “We literally placed everybody in a random event and just tried to get everybody a race. We didn’t really try to win it. We just wanted everybody to get into an event.”
Buford finished fourth in the 100 meters ending up with a final time of 11.27 seconds. The result gives Buford a PR.
Hall finished sixth in the 1600-meter run, where he finished with a PR time of 4:38.11. Jonathan Gossett also set a PR in the same race with a result of 4:49.04.
Keddrick Terhune finished the 300-meter hurdles with a PR time of 45.36 seconds.
Juan Aguayo and Jesus Aguayo raced in the 400-meter, where they both finish with a PR. Juan finished with a time 56.99 seconds and Jesus with 58.92.
The fresh/soph 4x100-meter relay team of Gary Lawson, Anderson, Sanders and Allen took third place with 46.95 seconds. Lawson finished his time for the relay at 11.5 seconds, giving him a PR.
PR IN DISCUS
In the discus best flight first throw, Brandon Lord threw a PR distance of 123 feet, 1 inch. Lord’s results gave him eighth place.
Rantoul finished with 13 PRs and in second with 63 points. Monticello was in first place with 85 points.
Coach Mitch Wilson said considering how well his team competed in events that they chose randomly, shows how much potential and talent they have as a team.
“It shows that we can put someone anywhere and they can be good,” Wilson said. “Mainly because we work and train together as a team most of the time. I think it says that these guys love to compete no matter what events they are in.”
