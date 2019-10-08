Eagles fall to unbeaten IVC

Chillicothe — The Rantoul Eagles football team fell to the unbeaten Grey Ghost of Illinois Valley Central on Friday night 49-7.
The Grey Ghost scored the first 49 points of the game in the first three quarters before the Eagles scored in the fourth.
IVC scored in the first quarter on a pair of Alex Fulton touchdowns. The first score came on the ground from 6 yards out, and the second came via pass from IVC quarterback Alex Merlo from 40 yards out.
The Eagles’ offense totaled 81 yards — 50 through the air.
Fulton got the Grey Ghost on the board again in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run, giving IVC a 21-0 lead.
Michael Arnold ran in from 5 yards out, and Merlo found Kamden Wollard for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give the Ghost a 35-0 lead at half.
Kesean Hobson ran the second half kick back from 89 yards out for another touchdown to make the score 42-0.
Sam Stoneking capped off the IVC scoring with a 35-yard interception return to make the score 49-0.
The Eagles got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Luke Zech.
Rantoul did improve on penalties against the Grey Ghost, committing just two. In the contest the week before the Eagles committed double-digit penalties against St. Thomas More.
The Eagles will host the Saints of Bloomington Central Catholic. BCC is 2-4 on the season and coming off a 45-18 win over STM.
You can contact Ryan Birch Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP.