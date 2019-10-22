Eagles fall to 0-8 after 44-14 loss to Unity

TOLONO — The visiting Rantoul Township High School Eagles football team fell to 0-8 after losing 44-14 to 7-1 Unity on Friday night.
Rantoul fell behind 7-0 when Hank Cain ran it in for the Rockets from 6 yards out.
Unity took a 15-0 lead soon after when Rocket quarterback Nate Reinhart found Jared Routh on a 21-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagles would stay in it when Robert Buford got the Eagles on the board with a 77-yard touchdown run. The Eagles trailed 15-7 after the first quarter.
The Reinhart-to-Routh connection struck again in the second quarter, giving Unity a 23-7 lead following the 16-yard score through the air.
Unity would pull away when Reinhart hit Lane Innes on a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Rockets a 31-7 lead at the half.
A pair of second half touchdown runs from Micah Downs gave the Rockets a 44-7 lead. The runs came from 2 and 16 yards out.
The Eagles would strike in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard Luke Zech touchdown run for the final 44-14 score.
Zech was 3-of-12 passing on the day for 38 yards and two interceptions.
Buford had one catch for 22 yards, Anthony Martin had two catches for 14 yards and Robert Hart had one catch for 9 yards.
On the ground, Buford had nine carries for 78 yards. Zech had 17 carries for 58 yards. Hart had one carry for 15 yards. And Maycoll Ramos had two carries for five yards.
The Eagles will face 2-6 Pontiac on senior night Friday. The Indians are coming off a 40-20 win over STM.
