Eagles earn nine medals at Winston Brown Invitational

EDWARDSVILLE — The Rantoul Eagles boys track team received notable performances at the Winston Brown Invitational that was held in Edwardsville on Saturday.
The Eagles not only broke a number of personal records, but also ended up winning nine medals at the meet.
Harper gets first place in 400-meter
Jerry Harper dashed to a first place finish in the 400-meter with a final result of 49.83 seconds.
“Harper was about half a second from a PR,” coach Mitch Wilson said.
Kayon Cunningham, Harper, Treven Lewis and Robert Buford finished the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.21 seconds for fourth place.
Many new PRs set by Eagles
Elijah Hall finished seventh in the 1600-meter with a PR time of 4:42.32.
Buford (eighth) and Harper (10th) each finished in the top 10 of the 200-meter dash. Buford crossed the finished with 22.52 seconds and just behind him was Harper with 22.59 seconds. Tayon Swift finished with a result of 23.33 seconds (17th). All three were PRs.
Hall and Jonathan Gossett would also finish in the top 10 of the 800-meter run. Hall came across the finish line at 2:04.89 (seventh) and Gossett came in at a PR time of 2:08.92 (ninth).
In the 100-meter dash, Lewis finished in 12th with a time of 11.27 second, giving him a PR.
The Eagles finished with 28 points placing them 11th out of 21 teams. First place belonged to Plainfield North who finished with 99 points.
“The key for us heading into the month of May is to stay healthy,” Wilson said. “Keep the guys focused on their individual goals they have set for themselves.”
The Eagles will compete in the Spartan Classic Track and Field Invite at 3 p.m. Friday in East Lansing, Mich.
