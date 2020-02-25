Eagles drop four games in five days during busy week

RANTOUL – The Rantoul Township High School boys basketball team had an eventful week with four games in five days. The Eagles dropped all four games to St. Thomas More 58-31, Prairie Central 67-38, Pontiac 69-54 and Bradley-Bourbonnais 62-57.
The St. Thomas More game last Tuesday was a sloppy one for the Eagles. Rantoul was led in scoring by …
The bad showing at STM led to a lineup shift for Thursday’s game against Prairie Central. Head coach Ryan Parker said he wanted to get the max effort out of his starting lineup.
“I told them that I am going to play the guys that listen, try to do the things I tell them to do and do it hard,” Parker said. “Unfortunately we have had attitude issues the last couple games and guys were just checking out. We just can’t have that at the varsity level.”
In Friday night’s game against Pontiac, the effort was not the problem. The Eagles fell short but fought the entire game.
Kam Rome had 19 points while Deontae Space had 10 points and Lorenz Lee had nine.
Parker said the Eagles’ best game of the year came Saturday at Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Rantoul had a three-point lead with less than three minutes to go but could not get shots to fall in the closing minutes.
Colin Wilkerson led with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. Space had nine points and eight rebounds. Rome chipped in 16 points.
The Eagles open regional action the Regional Monday against Champaign Central at home at 7 p.m.
You can contact Ryan Birch at RBirch@RantoulPress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP